Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 18,151 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,151 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

PGX remained flat at $11.90 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,838,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,541,968. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.27. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $12.03.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

