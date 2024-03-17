Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 21,440 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,440 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up 1.1% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $13,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. Snider Financial Group increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $631,922,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 87,332.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502,751 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Citigroup by 47.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,558 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,512 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

C traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.61. 26,164,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,618,707. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $110.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $58.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.91.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.97.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.