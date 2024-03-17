Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 39,762 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 469,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,762 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up 1.4% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $16,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

ENB stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.52. 3,791,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,820,937. The company has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.51.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

