Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 6,926 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,926 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 0.17% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $9,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,178,000 after purchasing an additional 327,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,817,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,790,000 after acquiring an additional 197,193 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,367,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,866,000 after acquiring an additional 24,040 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,080,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,032,000 after acquiring an additional 52,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,023,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,038 shares in the company, valued at $137,475,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,038 shares in the company, valued at $137,475,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 24,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $2,433,194.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,683,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,219,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,503 shares of company stock valued at $24,841,663. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of MSM traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.34. 1,456,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.37. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.99 and a 1 year high of $105.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.96.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

