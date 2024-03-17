Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,628 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 603.2% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $54.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,966,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,220,289. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The company has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.20.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 10.01%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 42.32%.

BK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

