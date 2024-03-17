Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Brink’s worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brink’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,728,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,445,000 after purchasing an additional 35,957 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Brink’s by 92.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the third quarter worth approximately $613,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 7.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the third quarter worth approximately $468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BCO shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded Brink’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Brink’s from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brink’s

In other Brink’s news, Director Keith R. Wyche sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $32,948.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brink’s Stock Performance

Shares of BCO stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.50. 508,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,941. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.71. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $59.46 and a 1 year high of $90.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.27. Brink’s had a return on equity of 55.36% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.35%.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

