Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Brink’s worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brink’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,728,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,445,000 after purchasing an additional 35,957 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Brink’s by 92.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the third quarter worth approximately $613,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 7.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the third quarter worth approximately $468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently commented on BCO shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded Brink’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Brink’s from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.
Insider Buying and Selling at Brink’s
In other Brink’s news, Director Keith R. Wyche sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $32,948.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Brink’s Stock Performance
Shares of BCO stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.50. 508,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,941. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.71. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $59.46 and a 1 year high of $90.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.27. Brink’s had a return on equity of 55.36% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Brink’s Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.35%.
Brink’s Company Profile
The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Brink’s
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.