Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $7,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at $244,998,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Unilever by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 215.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on UL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.94. 2,246,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,770,587. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.24 and a 200 day moving average of $48.79. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4582 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

