Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 917 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.57.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TAP traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.47. 4,432,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,182. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $49.32 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.82 and its 200-day moving average is $61.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.83.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Insider Activity at Molson Coors Beverage

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $167,285.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,679.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

