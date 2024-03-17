Southland Equity Partners LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Southland Equity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 715,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,527,000 after purchasing an additional 363,367 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 133,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $717,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DWX opened at $35.33 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $517.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average of $34.27.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

