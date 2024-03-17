Southland Equity Partners LLC Invests $224,000 in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Southland Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $81.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $65.39 and a 1-year high of $84.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.23 and its 200 day moving average is $75.68.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

