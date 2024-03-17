Southland Equity Partners LLC Invests $430,000 in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Southland Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDBC. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 597,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 38,240 shares in the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 17,569 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,517,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,204,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $13.76 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.07.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

