Southland Equity Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Southland Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 164,751 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $22,810,000 after buying an additional 39,194 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,161,556 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $299,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 830,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,919,000 after purchasing an additional 69,388 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,068,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,926,000 after purchasing an additional 223,984 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.0 %

AMAT opened at $198.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.85. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $214.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 18.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

