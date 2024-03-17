Southland Equity Partners LLC Sells 545 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Southland Equity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 17,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 49,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Sunburst Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 15,154 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:BAC opened at $35.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $279.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $36.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.85.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 31.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BAC. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.53.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

