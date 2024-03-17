Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Rating Increased to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price target on the airline’s stock, up from their prior price target of $20.00.

LUV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Southwest Airlines from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised Southwest Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, January 28th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $28.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.61 and a 200 day moving average of $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,644,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,482,011 shares of the airline’s stock worth $451,167,000 after buying an additional 244,723 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,077,158 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $83,299,000 after purchasing an additional 23,715 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 823,779 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $22,506,000 after purchasing an additional 163,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 149,581 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 63,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

