Sovryn (SOV) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $331,686.05

Sovryn (SOV) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Sovryn has a market cap of $31.92 million and $331,686.05 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sovryn token can now be purchased for about $1.75 or 0.00002561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sovryn has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sovryn Token Profile

Sovryn was first traded on August 26th, 2020. Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,273,253 tokens. Sovryn’s official website is sovryn.app. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sovryn is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5314067.0. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @sovrynbtc.

Sovryn Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sovryn (SOV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sovryn has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 45,648,683.79575359 in circulation. The last known price of Sovryn is 1.73296371 USD and is down -6.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $309,238.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sovryn.app/.”

