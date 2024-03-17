S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $422.81 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $327.08 and a 52-week high of $461.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $435.42 and a 200-day moving average of $408.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.80 billion, a PE ratio of 51.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 44.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SPGI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.