SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut SP Plus from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

NASDAQ:SP opened at $51.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.22. SP Plus has a 52 week low of $31.92 and a 52 week high of $52.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 348.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,159,000 after purchasing an additional 290,403 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 467.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 32,887 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 4th quarter worth about $15,226,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 4th quarter worth about $3,342,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking services, parking management, ground transportation, baggage handling, and other ancillary services. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

