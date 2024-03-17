SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZUS) Short Interest Up 20.0% in February

SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZUS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the February 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ NZUS traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $28.62. 251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,407. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average of $26.16. SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $29.10. The company has a market cap of $117.91 million, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of -1.10.

SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NZUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that are compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

