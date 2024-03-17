SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,737 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 264.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.45. 4,050,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,387,891. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $31.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.88 and a 200-day moving average of $27.26.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

