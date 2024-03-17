SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Position Lessened by Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,803 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,679,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,779,852 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,596 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,952 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,416,000. Finally, Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,084,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.14. 9,481,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,603,047. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.53. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $60.96. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

