Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9,611.84

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9,611.84 ($123.15) and traded as high as £105.50 ($135.17). Spirax-Sarco Engineering shares last traded at £105.25 ($134.85), with a volume of 275,012 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPX. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,800 ($112.75) to GBX 9,800 ($125.56) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 9,740 ($124.79) target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of £102.13 ($130.86).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Trading Down 0.5 %

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Increases Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3,680.07, a PEG ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of £101.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9,609.36.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 114 ($1.46) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $46.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,594.41%.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Further Reading

