Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Downgraded to Neutral at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SPRB. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Spruce Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.14.
Check Out Our Latest Report on SPRB
Spruce Biosciences Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spruce Biosciences
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 302,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 24,450 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 528,800.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 58,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 315.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 43,356 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Spruce Biosciences
Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Spruce Biosciences
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.