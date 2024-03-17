Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Downgraded to Neutral at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SPRB. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Spruce Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.14.

NASDAQ:SPRB opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $32.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.68. Spruce Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 302,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 24,450 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 528,800.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 58,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 315.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 43,356 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

