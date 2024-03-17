Status (SNT) Trading 15.3% Lower This Week

Status (SNT) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 17th. In the last seven days, Status has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0447 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market cap of $173.40 million and approximately $15.74 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00005410 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00026343 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00015839 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001695 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66,942.29 or 0.99903140 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00009998 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.59 or 0.00154597 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,876,517,863 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,876,517,862.91392 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04441871 USD and is down -8.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $15,000,007.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.