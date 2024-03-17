Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Price Performance

SPLP opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $828.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28,925.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10,140.57. Steel Partners has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $48.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in Steel Partners by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,576,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $359,904,000 after acquiring an additional 267,994 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

