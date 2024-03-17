Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on STLA. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC cut shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.23.

STLA stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.73. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24.

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 800,000 shares of Stellantis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $3,680,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,451,720 shares in the company, valued at $163,077,912. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,832,000. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth about $832,785,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 100,358.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,993,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,714,000 after buying an additional 20,972,806 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,047,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,232,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,244,000 after buying an additional 7,883,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,914,000. 28.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

