STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$4.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$6.00.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$6.25 price objective on STEP Energy Services and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered STEP Energy Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STEP Energy Services has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$5.89.
STEP Energy Services Price Performance
About STEP Energy Services
STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.
