Stifel Nicolaus Increases Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target to C$52.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a C$51.00 target price on Stelco and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Stelco from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Stelco from C$46.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Stelco from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stelco from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$50.06.

Stelco Stock Performance

Stelco Increases Dividend

TSE STLC opened at C$41.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$41.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.24. Stelco has a 1-year low of C$32.93 and a 1-year high of C$54.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

