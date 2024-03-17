StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Gold Resource Trading Up 8.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GORO opened at $0.38 on Thursday. Gold Resource has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $1.19.

Institutional Trading of Gold Resource

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GORO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Gold Resource by 57.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 27,989 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Gold Resource by 59.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 105,048 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gold Resource by 22.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,054,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 746,896 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Gold Resource by 89.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 22,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Gold Resource by 11.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 19,296 shares in the last quarter.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

