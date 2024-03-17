StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVCFree Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Trading Up 2.6 %

NanoViricides stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.69. NanoViricides has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.00.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoViricides

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNVC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NanoViricides by 7.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 30,194 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in NanoViricides by 72.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in NanoViricides by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 25,012 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in NanoViricides in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in NanoViricides by 114.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

NanoViricides Company Profile

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

