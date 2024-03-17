StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NanoViricides Trading Up 2.6 %
NanoViricides stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.69. NanoViricides has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.00.
NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoViricides
NanoViricides Company Profile
NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NanoViricides
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.