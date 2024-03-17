StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.55. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $4.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXMD. Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 3.9% in the second quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 369,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 13,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 18.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 20,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 688.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 788,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 688,399 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

