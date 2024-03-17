StockNews.com Downgrades Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SCHL

Scholastic Stock Performance

Scholastic stock opened at $36.93 on Wednesday. Scholastic has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $45.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.59 and its 200-day moving average is $38.66. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.20). Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $562.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Scholastic will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 43.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 21.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 383.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 33,119 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 5.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Scholastic

(Get Free Report)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.