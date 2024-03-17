StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ EFOI opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.86. Energy Focus has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $4.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.66.

Institutional Trading of Energy Focus

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) by 82.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,315 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Energy Focus worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

