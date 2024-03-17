StockNews.com Lowers Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of DCOM opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.37. The stock has a market cap of $703.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.02. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $167.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 27,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $622,564.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,015,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,350,083. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 370.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

