StockNews.com Lowers Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.83.

Logitech International Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $94.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.74. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $52.19 and a twelve month high of $96.66.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 23.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Logitech International will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Logitech International

In other Logitech International news, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $62,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,106,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $62,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,848 shares in the company, valued at $6,106,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $54,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,464.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,737. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Logitech International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,159,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,478,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 354.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 33,742 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,837,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,162,000 after acquiring an additional 306,948 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

