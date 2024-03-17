StockNews.com Lowers Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

NTRA has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Natera from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Natera from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Natera currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.36.

NTRA opened at $89.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.96. Natera has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $93.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 1.39.

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total value of $301,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 469,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,325,502.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $85,773.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,014.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total value of $301,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 469,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,325,502.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 344,357 shares of company stock valued at $26,206,633. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Natera by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 374,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,550,000 after buying an additional 93,556 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Natera by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 142,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after buying an additional 9,755 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its position in Natera by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,651,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,341,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Natera in the 3rd quarter worth about $666,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

