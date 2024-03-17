StockNews.com Lowers Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pampa Energía from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.50.

Pampa Energía Stock Up 1.2 %

Institutional Trading of Pampa Energía

Shares of PAM stock opened at $39.64 on Thursday. Pampa Energía has a 1 year low of $26.95 and a 1 year high of $52.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.56 and its 200-day moving average is $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 31.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Pampa Energía by 143.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Pampa Energía by 726.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Pampa Energía by 420,600.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 210,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 210,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pampa Energía SA operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

Further Reading

