StockNews.com Upgrades Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

ABCB stock opened at $45.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.33 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.54.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $262.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.23 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 8.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jon S. Edwards sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $355,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,368.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 32.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,557,000 after buying an additional 80,551 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 21.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 18.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 12,280 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

