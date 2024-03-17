Stratis (STRAX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $33.60 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Stratis has a market cap of $233.74 million and approximately $33.60 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stratis has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $1.48 or 0.00002183 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,609.63 or 0.05308469 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00080921 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00011867 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00018362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00018444 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00017942 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004352 BTC.

About Stratis

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 157,465,574 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

