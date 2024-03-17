Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRM opened at $0.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.52. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 81.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRM. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 3,400,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

