Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Short Interest Down 18.2% in February

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 144,100 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the February 14th total of 176,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Subaru

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Subaru by 179.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Subaru in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Subaru by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Subaru in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Subaru by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Subaru Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of FUJHY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.64. The company had a trading volume of 41,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,576. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.66. Subaru has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $11.64.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.69 billion for the quarter. Subaru had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 7.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Subaru will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

