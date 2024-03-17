Substratum Market Capitalization Reaches $115,062.32 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 51.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Substratum has traded 60.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $4.33 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00005654 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00026227 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00015828 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001726 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,198.70 or 0.99862879 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010260 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.18 or 0.00154016 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00013282 USD and is down -3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.