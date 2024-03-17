Substratum (SUB) Trading 57.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Substratum (SUB) traded 48.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 17th. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 57.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $4.26 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00005617 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00015923 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00024992 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001756 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,191.14 or 0.99981532 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00010240 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.48 or 0.00152497 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000071 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00013282 USD and is down -3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

