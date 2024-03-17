Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Short Interest Update

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the February 14th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 621,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNCY. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sun Country Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SNCY stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,853,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,667. Sun Country Airlines has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $23.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $722.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $245.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.82 million. Analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sun Country Airlines

In related news, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 231,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,702,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,161,105 shares in the company, valued at $178,577,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $38,685.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,613. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 231,392 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,702,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,161,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,577,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,786,929. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNCY. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter worth $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Sun Country Airlines by 71.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Featured Articles

