Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW) Short Interest Down 22.1% in February

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the February 14th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Sunrise New Energy Stock Performance
NASDAQ:EPOW opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.28. Sunrise New Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98.
About Sunrise New Energy
