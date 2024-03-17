Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW) Short Interest Down 22.1% in February

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the February 14th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Sunrise New Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EPOW opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.28. Sunrise New Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98.

About Sunrise New Energy

Sunrise New Energy Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of graphite anode material for EVs and other lithium-ion batteries. The company also operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform business. In addition, it offers education consulting, training, tailored, information technology, business incubation, enterprise information technology integration, health, and agricultural technology services, as well as cultural and artistic exchanges and planning, and conference services.

