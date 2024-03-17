Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.23

Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Supply Network’s previous interim dividend of $0.20.

Supply Network Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.44.

Get Supply Network alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Supply Network news, insider Peter Gill sold 5,199 shares of Supply Network stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$17.83 ($11.81), for a total value of A$92,708.57 ($61,396.40). In related news, insider Peter McKenzie sold 50,000 shares of Supply Network stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$16.25 ($10.76), for a total transaction of A$812,500.00 ($538,079.47). Also, insider Peter Gill sold 5,199 shares of Supply Network stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$17.83 ($11.81), for a total value of A$92,708.57 ($61,396.40). Insiders sold 66,117 shares of company stock worth $1,075,445 in the last 90 days. 62.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Supply Network

Supply Network Limited provides aftermarket parts to the commercial vehicle industry in Australia and New Zealand. The company sells truck and bus parts under the Multispares brand name, as well as offers a range of services comprising parts interpreting, procurement, supply management, and problem solving.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Supply Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supply Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.