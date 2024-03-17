SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) and The Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE:GGT) Head to Head Review

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE:GGT – Get Free Report) and SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.5%. SuRo Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. SuRo Capital pays out 52.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get The Gabelli Multimedia Trust alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.0% of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of SuRo Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of SuRo Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SuRo Capital has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares The Gabelli Multimedia Trust and SuRo Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Gabelli Multimedia Trust $24.01 million 6.58 N/A N/A N/A SuRo Capital $16.10 million 6.83 -$132.18 million $0.21 20.76

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has higher revenue and earnings than SuRo Capital.

Profitability

This table compares The Gabelli Multimedia Trust and SuRo Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Gabelli Multimedia Trust N/A N/A N/A SuRo Capital 76.81% -6.57% -4.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust and SuRo Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Gabelli Multimedia Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A SuRo Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00

SuRo Capital has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.61%. Given SuRo Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than The Gabelli Multimedia Trust.

About The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

(Get Free Report)

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries. The fund also invests in companies participating in emerging technological advances in interactive services and products. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index and MSCI World Free Index. It was formerly known as Gabelli Global Multimedia Trust Inc. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. was formed on November 15, 1994 and is domiciled in the United States.

About SuRo Capital

(Get Free Report)

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.