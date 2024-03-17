Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Short Interest Up 18.0% in February

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the February 14th total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Suzano

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Suzano by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Suzano by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 725,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 457,053 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Suzano by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 55,121 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Suzano by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Suzano by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 36,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 12,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Suzano alerts:

Suzano Price Performance

SUZ opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Suzano has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $12.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.04.

About Suzano

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.