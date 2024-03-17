Sweat Economy Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $11.84 Million (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Sweat Economy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Sweat Economy has a total market capitalization of $106.99 million and $11.84 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sweat Economy has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy launched on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,828,866,705 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,886,729,296 tokens. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sweat Economy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy is a web3 initiative that rewards users for physical activity. It introduced the SWEAT crypto token and Sweat Wallet, allowing users to convert their in-app Sweatcoins into SWEAT for real-world rewards. SWEAT tokenizes physical activity, incentivizing users under a “move-to-earn” model. This approach aims to promote a healthier and more active world, potentially impacting global health and reducing healthcare system burdens. The co-founders of Sweat Economy are Oleg Fomenko, Anton Derlyatka and Egor Khmelev. They come from diverse backgrounds, including entrepreneurship, fitness tech, development, traditional finance, and the crypto sector.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sweat Economy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sweat Economy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

