Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.14.

TALO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Talos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Talos Energy

Talos Energy Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

TALO opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.02. Talos Energy has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.33.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 19,658,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $229,999,992.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,747,781 shares in the company, valued at $406,549,037.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talos Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 63.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,509,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816,430 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 111,224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,223,000 after buying an additional 2,897,395 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Talos Energy by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,580,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Talos Energy by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,618,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC increased its stake in Talos Energy by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 5,722,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,371,000 after buying an additional 1,055,169 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.