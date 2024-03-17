TCW Transform Supply Chain ETF (BATS:SUPP) Declares Dividend of $0.06

TCW Transform Supply Chain ETF (BATS:SUPP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0573 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

TCW Transform Supply Chain ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS SUPP opened at $64.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TCW Transform Supply Chain ETF stock. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in TCW Transform Supply Chain ETF (BATS:SUPP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,000.

TCW Transform Supply Chain ETF Company Profile

The Engine No. 1 Transform Supply Chain ETF (SUPP) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on industrials equity. SUPP is an actively managed, high-conviction portfolio of US equities that are considered to be driving and benefiting from the supply chain transformation SUPP was launched on Feb 14, 2023 and is managed by Engine No.

Featured Stories

